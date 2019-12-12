South Africa: Giants Need to Get 'Basics Right' in MSL Playoff

12 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — In the playoff match on Friday to be hosted at St George's Park, the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and Tshwane Spartans will go head-to-head with the winner to face the Paarl Rocks in next Monday's Mzansi Super League final.

The Giants, unfortunately, missed out on a home final when they lost to the log leaders - Paarl Rocks - last Sunday.

Speaking ahead of Friday's clash, Giants coach Eric Simons said he was happy to be part of the knock-out, particularly in second position with the same number points as the Paarl Rocks.

"As a sportsman it is only natural to look back at what you could have done differently or could have done better," said the former Proteas coach.

"We missed a trick on Sunday, I think we should have and could have beaten them but that's the way it goes and now we will just have to do it the hard way.

"Looking ahead to Friday's game, the Tshwane Spartans are a strong side. But it is just important that we do the basics right. I think that's what we did wrong on Sunday, we didn't get our basics right, we didn't stay calm under pressure, bat or ball.

"We did that well against the Spartans last time. They got off to a good start, but we pulled them back with some really good bowling and we chased a big score by staying calm and sticking to the plan," said Simons.

Giants star batsman and wicket-keeper Ben Dunk admitted that he believed T20 was an old man's game and the more experience one has, the more one can stay calm and adapt to conditions.

"As a foreign player you're always trying to do your best and have a positive influence over the entire team, regardless of how experienced the guys are," said Dunk.

"I have played a lot of cricket but I still feel like I am learning and I have really enjoyed my time here."

- Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

