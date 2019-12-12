Gambia: 3 Years Jotna Gets Police Permit for Dec. 16 Protest

press release

The Gambia--Consistent with the Gambian constitution and in recognition of their democratic right to peaceful protest and or procession, The Office of the Inspector General of Police has moments ago, issued a permit to 'Operation Three Years Jotna', the Pressure Group that demands President Barrow to step down after three years.

With this permit, The Jotna Movement is guaranteed a peaceful procession on Monday 16th December, 2019. The procession begins from Sting Corner in the suburbs of Jeswang and stops some 200meters before Denton Bridge the main artery into Banjul from the Kombos. At Denton Bridge, Jotna's representatives are expected to hand deliver a formal protest document to a Government representative. The document, addressed to The Gambian Head of State, Mr Adama Barrow, details the Movement's agenda and resentments. The timeline of the procession is from 10:00am to 2:00pm when the crowd is scheduled to disperse.

Meanwhile, members of the public, the business community and members of the diplomatic and Consular Corps are assured of a very peaceful and orderly procession and should go about their normal businesses. The safety and security of all is paramount and this permit is in recognition of Jotna's constitutional and democratic right to protest.

Signed:

Ebrima G. Sankareh

The Gambia Government Spokesperson