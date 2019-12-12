Gambian and Senegalese Transporters Unions Meet At Brikama

Gambia and Senegalese transport association Saturday held a meeting at Brikama geared towards erasing all issues facing travelers from both sides of the two borders separating the sister nations.

A scar was left by colonialism between the two societies who are destined to live together from the beginning of time.

The meeting between the secretariats of the Senegalese transport Union under Karamba Goudiaby and the leaders of the regional transport unions of The Gambia targets to authenticate the existing protocol of road transport between the counties.

During the meeting, Gambian transporters welcomed their Senegalese counterparts with warm welcome and later escorted them to Brikama where the meeting was held. It was another step towards establishing a reliable avenue for the free movement of people and goods between the two countries.

Baye Niasse Toure, head of the Nioro Garage in Kaolack attended the meeting and shared the good news with his Gambian friends and family. Toure has strong family relations in the Gambia which further strengthened the already existing ties.