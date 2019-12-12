Gambian and Senegalese Transporters Unions Meet At Brikama

11 December 2019
The Point (Banjul)

Gambia and Senegalese transport association Saturday held a meeting at Brikama geared towards erasing all issues facing travelers from both sides of the two borders separating the sister nations.

A scar was left by colonialism between the two societies who are destined to live together from the beginning of time.

The meeting between the secretariats of the Senegalese transport Union under Karamba Goudiaby and the leaders of the regional transport unions of The Gambia targets to authenticate the existing protocol of road transport between the counties.

During the meeting, Gambian transporters welcomed their Senegalese counterparts with warm welcome and later escorted them to Brikama where the meeting was held. It was another step towards establishing a reliable avenue for the free movement of people and goods between the two countries.

Baye Niasse Toure, head of the Nioro Garage in Kaolack attended the meeting and shared the good news with his Gambian friends and family. Toure has strong family relations in the Gambia which further strengthened the already existing ties.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Business
Senegal
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.