Gambia: Police Arrest Ismaila Ndong Over Rape, Kidnapping

11 December 2019
The Point (Banjul)

The office of the Inspector General of Police announced on Monday that officers of the Police Anti Crime Unit have arrested Ismaila Ndong of New Street, Banjul, a taxi driver, for his alleged involvement in kidnapping, violent extortion, and rape of women within the Greater Banjul Area and Kanifing.

"Following a public outcry about the activities of certain unscrupulous individuals going around kidnapping, extorting and raping women around the independence stadium, usually in a taxi driving around the stadium at night; the police have never relented in their investigations to locate and arrest these suspected bandits disguised as taxi drivers," police say.

"Ismaila Ndong, 24 years old, was arrested around 02:30hrs at Jeshwang -Mile Seven Junction along the Bertil Harding Highway. He was driving Taxi Benz 200 C Class with registration number Bjl 4176 R, with features marching descriptions given by victims."

"The IGP's Office has invited one of the victims and in line with standard procedures conducted an identification parade during which suspect was identified many times by the victim. Other victims are advised to come forward for possible identification of the suspect while the search for accomplices continues."

"The public is urged to volunteer any information that may be useful to the investigations."

"Meanwhile, the IGP'S office assures the general public that it will invest all its energy and resources in ensuring that, such undesirable elements are hunted, arrested and brought to book."

