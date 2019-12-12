Gambia: GTU Young Teachers Mourn Fallen Youth At Sea

11 December 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Cherno Omar Bobb

Gambia Teachers Union Young Teachers Platform said it has learnt with great sadness of the devastating news of the loss of more than 50 young Gambians at sea off the coast of Mauritania last week, while trying to travel to Europe via boat.

The young teachers described the news as sad and shocking and joined the rest of the nation in mourning the demise of the innocent souls.

"With a heavy heart, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray that Almighty Allah in his infinite grace and mercy grant the young departed souls a blissful rest in Jannah," the platform said in a statement.

"The Young Teachers Platform sees the loss as one of the greatest lost the nation ever has in history. At a time we thought that we have made the right choices in our governance structure. chicese that would address issues of national concern such as unemployment, it is of shock that these young lives lost at sea were on a journey in search of greener pastures," it stated.

They called on the government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports to be more proactive and to give due attention to issues that are of greater national concern, stating that young people constitute a greater percentage of the country's population and therefore it should be incumbent upon the government to give due and diligent attention to this constituent.

"We as a nation cannot and shouldn't sit and watch our young people's lives continue to perish at sea just for the search of better living conditions."

They also called on the government, National Youth Council and all relevant stakeholders to take key positions in discharging their functions for the interest and in the interest of the young people.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Education
Environment
Children
Oceans
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.