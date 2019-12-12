Gambia: GTU Young Teachers Mourn Fallen Youth At Sea

Gambia Teachers Union Young Teachers Platform said it has learnt with great sadness of the devastating news of the loss of more than 50 young Gambians at sea off the coast of Mauritania last week, while trying to travel to Europe via boat.

The young teachers described the news as sad and shocking and joined the rest of the nation in mourning the demise of the innocent souls.

"With a heavy heart, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray that Almighty Allah in his infinite grace and mercy grant the young departed souls a blissful rest in Jannah," the platform said in a statement.

"The Young Teachers Platform sees the loss as one of the greatest lost the nation ever has in history. At a time we thought that we have made the right choices in our governance structure. chicese that would address issues of national concern such as unemployment, it is of shock that these young lives lost at sea were on a journey in search of greener pastures," it stated.

They called on the government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports to be more proactive and to give due attention to issues that are of greater national concern, stating that young people constitute a greater percentage of the country's population and therefore it should be incumbent upon the government to give due and diligent attention to this constituent.

"We as a nation cannot and shouldn't sit and watch our young people's lives continue to perish at sea just for the search of better living conditions."

They also called on the government, National Youth Council and all relevant stakeholders to take key positions in discharging their functions for the interest and in the interest of the young people.