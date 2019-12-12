Tunisia: Three Detention Warrants Issued Against Sami Fehri, Administrator of Cactus Prod and Eight Prod Representative

11 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Three detention warrants against TV presenter Sami Fehri, the insolvency administrator of Cactus Prod and the representative of Eight prod were issued, Wednesday, by the Investigating Judge of the Judicial Economic and Financial Division at the Tunis Court of Appeal on charges of corruption.

Spokesperson for the Tunis Court of Appeal Habib Torkhani, who was joined by TAP on the phone, said the complaint was lodged by the Head of State Litigation Department on behalf the national commission of management of assets and funds subject to confiscation or recovery against the above-mentioned companies.

TV presenter Sami Fehri, the insolvency administrator of Cactus Prod and the representative of Eight Prod, who were arrested and jailed on November 5, were released on November 15 after a decision of the investigating judge at the Judicial, Economic and Financial Division.

