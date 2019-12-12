Tunisia: Finance Law 2020 - AMT Regrets Rejection of Article On Special Fund to Support Justice

Tunis/Tunisia — The Executive Committee of the Association of Tunisian Judges (AMT) regretted "the wasted opportunity" by the House of People's Representatives (HRP) following the rejection of the article establishing a "special fund to support justice", in the 2020 Finance Bill.

"The HPR has missed the most important opportunity to promote the justice sector in Tunisia, which is facing an acute financial crisis", AMT said in a statement published on Wednesday.

"The delay in the reform of the judiciary, which is the responsibility of the parliament, poses a real threat to the smooth functioning of the sector and undermines its role," the statement added.

At the plenary session held Tuesday at the HPR, the article establishing a "special fund to support justice" in the 2020 Finance Law was rejected as 84 MPs voted against it and 9 abstained.