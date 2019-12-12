Tunisia: Steering Committee of PAII-T Holds First Meeting

11 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The first meeting of the Steering Committee of the Support Independent Bodies in Tunisia "PAII-T" project was held Wednesday in Tunis. It was attended by representatives of the Council of Europe, the European Union and the Tunisian civil society.

The three-year project (2019-2021) was kicked off in January 2019 with an amount exceeding €5.5 million.

Funded at 90% by the EU and 10% by the Council of Europe, the project seeks to accompany the establishment of the independent bodies and support them during their mandate, Special Adviser in charge of relations with independent bodies Amira Riahi told TAP.

During the meeting, an emphasis was placed on the tripartite cooperation (between Tunisia, the EU and the Council of Europe), more particularly concerning the establishment of independent constitutional bodies so as to help Tunisia bring its democratic transition to a successful end.

This is very necessary, Head of Mission at Council of Europe Tunisia Tim Cartwright said, pointing out that the 2014 Constitution provides for the establishment of five bodies working in key sectors related to the promotion of democracy.

Cartwright said that the bodies are: The National Anti-Corruption Authority (INLUCC), The Independent High Authority for Audiovisual Communications

(HAICA), The Human Rights Authority (IDH), The Authority of Sustainable Development and Rights of the Future Generations and The Independent High Authority for the Elections (ISIE).

« PAII-T » supports bodies being established or already created so that they can fulfill their mission independently, said Head of Cooperation of the European Union Delegation in Tunisia, Sophie Vanhaeverbeke.

Beneficiaries of the programme are independent bodies as stated in the 2014 Constitution as well as bodies established before this date or are being created, she pointed out.

Participants in the meeting discussed the development of the implementation process of the Support Independent Bodies in Tunisia project and reviewed strategic plans devised by the Council of Europe with its Tunisian partners for 2020-2021.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.