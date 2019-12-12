Tunisia: Sex Education to Be Integrated Into School Curricula in Early 2020

Tunis/Tunisia — Sex education will be integrated into school curricula in Tunisia from the beginning of 2020.

This pilot experiment will be implemented in 5 primary schools and 10 to 15 secondary schools, spread over 13 governorates, including those of Greater Tunis, Youth Programme Analyst at the United Nations Population Fund in Tunisia, Olfa Lazreg said Wednesday.

Lazreg stressed that sex education will be integrated into different subjects in Arabic and French in primary schools and in civic education and sciences subjects in secondary schools.

Speaking at a press conference held by Fund in Tunis, she stressed that the objective of sex education is to enable children and adolescents to acquire basic knowledge about their bodies in a biological way.

Sex education will be introduced from the preparatory year to students aged 5 to 18 years, in eight stages, according to the development of concepts among young people, since lessons in the preparatory year are simplified and mainly carry "awareness" messages to protect them from "harassment", Lazreg pointed out.

She added that a reference guide has been prepared on the content of these programmes in co-operation with the various parties concerned.

The initiative was developed in cooperation with the Arab Institute for Human Rights, the United Nations Population Fund and the Tunisian Reproductive Health Association.

It provides, in particular, for the training of teaching inspectors who will be responsible for training teachers in the necessary pedagogical methods.