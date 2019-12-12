Tunisia: Exports of Plants and Plant Products to Europe, Subject to Additional Conditions

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian exports of plants and plant products, destined for the European market, will be subject, as of December 14, 2019, to additional conditions, following the amendment of the legislation on plant health, in the European Union countries.

These additional conditions concern the phytosanitary certificate for the main plant pests and diseases.

Following this amendment, the services of the General Directorate for Plant Health and Control of Agricultural Inputs, make available to the various parties concerned (plant health controllers, exporters, etc.), links to the open data portal of the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries, to learn about the new legislation.

The Ministry of Agriculture calls on all parties concerned to comply with the new European legislation, to ensure the continuity of exports of plants and plant products to the European market.

The Ministry also recommends contacting the services of the General Directorate of Plant Health and Control of Agricultural Inputs, in case of doubt about the existence of certain plant diseases.