Tunisia: Cabinet Meeting Approves 13 Bills

11 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A cabinet meeting, held Wednesday afternoon, under the chairmanship of Caretaker Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, approved 13 draft laws.

According to a statement of the Prime Ministry, the bills approved are:

1. Amendment to and completion of Act No. 98-4 of February 2, 1998 on debt collection companies.

2. Headquarters agreement signed between the Tunisian government and the Qatari Development Fund (QFFD), on the opening of a QFFD office in Tunisia.

3. Authorising the State to subscribe to the increase in the general and selective capital of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the increase in the capital of the International Finance Corporation.

4. Guarantee agreement signed on September 16, 2019 between the Republic of Tunisia and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), relating to a Murabahah agreement between STIR and ITFC to fund the import of crude oil and petroleum products.

5. Financing agreement signed on October 18, 2019 between the Republic of Tunisia and the European Investment Bank to contribute to fund the Programme for the Rehabilitation of old urban centres in Tunisia.

6. Accession of Tunisian Republic to the Protocol on Integrated Coastal Zone Management in the Mediterranean.

7. Cooperation agreement in the field of maritime transport between the Tunisian and Qatari governments.

8. An agreement between the Tunisian and French governments on international road passenger transport.

9. The creation of a national social protection platform.

10. Approval of the Statute of the Pan-African Intellectual Property Organisation adopted in Addis Ababa on January 31, 2016.

11. Draft digital code.

12. Draft law on the governance of shareholdings, institutions and state-owned companies.

13. Draft law on social and solidarity economy.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
Legal Affairs
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.