Tunisia: Cabinet Meeting Approves 13 Bills

Tunis/Tunisia — A cabinet meeting, held Wednesday afternoon, under the chairmanship of Caretaker Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, approved 13 draft laws.

According to a statement of the Prime Ministry, the bills approved are:

1. Amendment to and completion of Act No. 98-4 of February 2, 1998 on debt collection companies.

2. Headquarters agreement signed between the Tunisian government and the Qatari Development Fund (QFFD), on the opening of a QFFD office in Tunisia.

3. Authorising the State to subscribe to the increase in the general and selective capital of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the increase in the capital of the International Finance Corporation.

4. Guarantee agreement signed on September 16, 2019 between the Republic of Tunisia and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), relating to a Murabahah agreement between STIR and ITFC to fund the import of crude oil and petroleum products.

5. Financing agreement signed on October 18, 2019 between the Republic of Tunisia and the European Investment Bank to contribute to fund the Programme for the Rehabilitation of old urban centres in Tunisia.

6. Accession of Tunisian Republic to the Protocol on Integrated Coastal Zone Management in the Mediterranean.

7. Cooperation agreement in the field of maritime transport between the Tunisian and Qatari governments.

8. An agreement between the Tunisian and French governments on international road passenger transport.

9. The creation of a national social protection platform.

10. Approval of the Statute of the Pan-African Intellectual Property Organisation adopted in Addis Ababa on January 31, 2016.

11. Draft digital code.

12. Draft law on the governance of shareholdings, institutions and state-owned companies.

13. Draft law on social and solidarity economy.