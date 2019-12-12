Tunisia: COP 25 - Article 6 of Paris Agreement Top Priority, Says Minister

Tunis/Tunisia — - Minister of Local Affairs and Environment Mokhtar Hammami urged signatories of the Paris Agreement to implement the provisions of Article 6 on Carbon market mechanisms.

"This article is a top priority to raise climate ambitions and achieve carbon neutrality as soon as possible," the minister Wednesday told the High-Level Segment of the UN Climate Change Conference COP 25 (2 - 13 December 2019) in Madrid, Spain.

"Tunisia is particularly vulnerable to climate change given its geographical location in the Mediterranean. It is facing many challenges, mainly lack of water resources, desertification and the erosion of the seashore," he highlighted.

About 390 km of Tunisian coasts are threatened by erosion which, he said, requires "urgent action."

Hammami urged donor nations to mobilise necessary financial resources to help Tunisia respond to climate change.

"Though Tunisia only accounts for 0.07% of world carbon dioxide emissions, it is determined to meet its climate commitments and its Nationally Determined Contribution," he added.

"We want to speed up transition to green economy and clean energy in order to secure the sustainable development of cities," Hammami said.

Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Patricia Espinosa called on governments at the High-Level Segment to reach this year an agreement to regulate the carbon credit market.