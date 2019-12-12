Tunisia: Aquaponics At Centre of Training Workshop in Tunis

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia is hosting on December 11-12 a training workshop on aquaponics. The event, the first of its kind, is organised by the Technical Centre of Aquaponics,

It is intended to spotlight results of scientific research and successful experiences in aquaculture, particularly as the first pilot experience launched in 2016 in Boumhel pilot freshwater aquaculture station (governorate of Ben Arous) is bearing fruit.

Aquaponics is the combination of aquaculture (raising fish) and hydroponics (the soil-less growing of plants) that grows fish and plants together in one integrated system.

This technique helps increase the sustainability and performance of freshwater fish farming projects and recover fish waste to provide nutrients to growing plants.

The event is attended by representatives of various stakeholders and the Food and Agriculture Organisation and a number of investors.