Zimbabwe: Mutodi Thumbs Nose At British Over Zim Commonwealth Snub

11 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

Information Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi has thumbed his nose at the British government, which has stood adamant Zimbabwe was not yet eligible to rejoin the Commonwealth as it was lagging behind on key political and economic reforms placed as a basis for readmission into the prestigious bloc.

Writing on his twitter on Wednesday, Mutodi said the country was not too desperate to rejoin the Commonwealth which he said was an organisation more important to the former colonial master than Zimbabwe.

The outspoken top government official went on, saying rejoining what he said was a club of former colonies will not be any guarantee Zimbabwe's sovereignty will be respected for once.

"Re-joining the Commonwealth may be crucial to the UK and to Ambassador Melanie Robinson from one angle but to us (Zimbabweans), there is no excitement in rejoining a club of former colonies without guarantee of mutual respect and sovereignty.

"The game of endless reforms is shameful," Mutodi wrote.

Mutodi's twitter rants come after British ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson earlier during the week insisted Zimbabwe was not yet ripe to rejoin the group of former British colonies as it was failing to implement key reforms.

Addressing local media soon after paying a courtesy call on Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at Munhumutapa Building in Harare Monday, Robinson said Britain will consider Zimbabwe's membership to the 53-member bloc when reforms have been implemented.

"We discussed the Commonwealth and from the beginning, the British have been very clear we would like to see the Zimbabwe back in the Commonwealth and at the point where economic and political reform programme has been completed and we have seen good progress on that then that will be the time to look at membership," she said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
External Relations
Governance
Europe and Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.