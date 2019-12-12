Gambia: Brufut United Starts Training for West Coast Regional 3rd Division

Brufut United have started training for the 2019-2020 West Coast Regional third division league season at the straster football field in Brufut.

The Sanememtereng boys were demoted to the third tier last season following their dismal performance in the second division league campaign after finishing bottom-place in the league standings.

They will use the upcoming months to prepare themselves fit for the third division league, to win their game and to regain promotion to the second division next season.

The 2019-2020 West Coast Regional third division league season will begin with the qualifying round matches before the league proper