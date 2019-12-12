Gambia: Brufut United Starts Training for West Coast Regional 3rd Division

11 December 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Brufut United have started training for the 2019-2020 West Coast Regional third division league season at the straster football field in Brufut.

The Sanememtereng boys were demoted to the third tier last season following their dismal performance in the second division league campaign after finishing bottom-place in the league standings.

They will use the upcoming months to prepare themselves fit for the third division league, to win their game and to regain promotion to the second division next season.

The 2019-2020 West Coast Regional third division league season will begin with the qualifying round matches before the league proper

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.