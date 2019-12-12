Gambia: 2nd Division League Matches Continue Today

11 December 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The 2019-2020 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) division two league matches will continue today across venues in the Greater Banjul Area.

As part of week-two games, relegated side Samger will rub shoulders with Jam City at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium at4.30pm. The Academy boys will encounter to snatch victory to maintain their hundred percent run in the second tier following their 1-0 win over Latrikunda United in their opening league clash last week.

Young Africans will host Kiang West at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium on the same day. The Banjul based-team will wrestle to secure maximum points to keep their hundred record in the second division league after their 1-0 victory over newly-promoted side Falcons last week.

The Kiang West based-club will tussle to bounce back in the second tier following their 2-1 defeat to newly-promoted Jarra West last weekend.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.