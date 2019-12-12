Gambia: Young Santos to Tussle With Asselem for Late Modou Janneh Knock-Out Crown

Young Santos will play against Asselem for the 2019 late Modou Janneh memorial intermediate knock-out tournament title.

Both sides will brawl for the annual tournament final after winning their semifinal matches, played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School football field over the weekend.

Young Santos came from one nil down to beat Young Sunderland 3-2 in the semifinal to sail to the final. Asselem advanced to the knock-out final for the first time in their history after thumping WYCE FC 2-0 in the semifinal.

Meanwhile, the league semifinal matches are slated for this weekend, at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School football field. As part of the last four games, Jabas will play against Ajax while Young Santos will lock shoulders with Sanchaba.

The date for the knock-out final will be announced by Gunjur Sports Committee later.