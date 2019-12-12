Zimbabwe: Harare City Council Hikes Clamping Charges By More Than 800 Percent

Authorities at the Harare City Council have hiked vehicle clamping and towing fines by more than 800 percent.

This is according to a Town House schedule released on Wednesday, detailing the new rates.

The new charges now range from $500 to $900, up from a previous range of $57 to $90.

Wheel clamping for light motor vehicles is now $500, a 15-seater commuter omnibus will be fined $600, an 18-seater commuter omnibus will pay $700 while conventional buses and lorries pay $800, with articulated heavy lorries now paying $900.

The new charges are effective from 13 December 2019.