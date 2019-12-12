Tanzania: Human Rights Status Superb, Chrgg Says

AS Tanzania yesterday marked the National Day for Integrity and Human Rights, the status of Human Rights in the country is superb, the Chairman of the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRGG), Judge (rtd) Mathew Mwaimu, has said.

Unlike assertions from a section of the political class, the international community and other rights groups who were misleading people that they were increasing human rights violations, the chairman of the commission moved to refute those claims, insisting the country had made tremendous strides in protection of human rights in the country.

The National Day for Integrity and Human Rights was marked at the national level in Dodoma Region yesterday, where a workshop which was attended by several leaders and stakeholders was held to discuss issues regarding integrity and human rights.

The workshop was officiated by the Minister of State in the President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance, George Mkuchika.

However, speaking at a news conference ahead of the day, Judge Mwaimu said that Tanzania was among African countries that ratified various international conventions on human rights and that the country had done a greater job on economic, social, political and cultural rights.

"We have equally made a greater job on ensuring that the laws and regulation in the country are abided by everyone so that we don't infringe on the rights of our people, that is why we have the judiciary and other quasi-judicial organs," he said, adding: "Those who have been complaining that their rights had been violated are those who fail to follow the laws governing this country."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On political rights, according to him, there was no way any State can avoid complaints because the ambition of any political party was to take over powers from the government of the day.

Therefore in the fight to have powers, there were complaints which ought not to be avoided, although Tanzania had provided enough room for political rights.

According to Mr Mkuchika, when it comes to corruption, the Fifth Phase Government was firm that any corrupt official cannot be tolerated, adding that is why the country had seen many officials being cornered by the law.

"It is in the public knowledge that several reports, including that of Transparent International (TI), have ranked Tanzania at a higher position in the continent on the fight against corruption, and in the East African Region we are on the second position after Rwanda," he said.

Yesterday, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) representative Paul Mlemya underscored the need for everyone to continue to work on innovative solutions to win the battle against corruption and ensure that precious resources serve the peoples of the world.

Regarding the integrity of public leaders, Commissioner for Ethics Secretariat, Judge (rtd) Harold Nsekela, said leaders' integrity was on the rise and that majority of them were complying with the Public Leadership Code of Ethics Act,1995.

"In 2018 for example, the rate of compliance stood at 98 per cent whereas about 15,303 leaders out of 15,592 leaders submitted their assets and liabilities declaration forms and what we concentrate on is not only complying but integrity in filling in the right information in those forms," he said.