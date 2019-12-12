Tanzania: EALA Thrash Uganda in Volleyball

EAST African Legislatives Assembly (EALA) volleyball men's team recorded a big comeback to beat Uganda by 3-2 sets in the ongoing East African Community (EAC) Inter-Parliamentary Games.

Held at the MTN Arena Lugogo in U gandan capital, Kampala on Wednesday, EAL A had to dig deep to beat the hosts EALA team included Tanzania Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation; Damas Ndumbaro.

Ndumbaro, who played at outside hitter position, was in his good form to help his team come back to record the victory.

The EALA team also included legislators like Aden Abdukidhu, George Odongo, Gideon, Christopher Clwayo and Jean Claude.

They linked up well with EALA staff like Robinson Msigwa, Daniel Seth, Dennis Kituri, Ezekiek Migos, captain, Praygod Robert, Aman Nyamakato Wilson Oketch and cum coach, player Steven Masawe to win the match.

EALA went down 5-25 in the first set and 14-25 in the second to make it a mountain to climb for them to turn around the score.

EALA came back strongly to win two straight sets, 25-17 and 26-24 in the third and fourth to settle the score. They forced it to go for a decider, in which, they went on to seal a 15 -10 victory.

" We had to come with a perfect plan after evaluating our weakness and their strength in the first two sets... we had to pull our socks and ex perience from the store and it paid off. We are very happy for the win," said Ndumbaro.

In another match, Tanzania MPs lost to Burundi MPs by 3-2 sets in a thrilling volleyball encounter. Tanzania started well to take the first two sets by 25 -15 and 25-23 .

However, they lost steam as Burundi tail went up in the third set in which they won 21-2 5 .

As the game progressed, Tanzania lost a key player -- Elisha Ntumbo, who suffered an ankle injury during the fourth set that Burundi went on to settle the score with 11-25.

Ntumbo forced his way back into the court to play with pain in the fifth set but could not prevent his team to suffer a 10-15 defeat as Burundi sealed 3-2 victory.

Tanzania team included MPs Richard Mbogo, Aesh Hilary, Seif G ulamali, Joseph Mhagama and Stanslaus Mabula.

They teamed up with Bunge staff -- Wanjara Matinya, Elisha Ntumbo, Salim Zuberi and Munubi Mumbara.