Tanzania: Wildebeest Migration Tops Attractions Lo

12 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TANZANIA has once again stole the limelight in the world tourism after the great wildebeest migration topped Africa's most amazing tourist attractions to visit in 2020.

According to a CNN report posted yesterday, the annual wildebeest migration beat 30 other tourist attractions around the continent.

The wildebeest migration also makes the list of 'Ten Wonders of The Natural World', and definitely one of the best events to witness while in Tanzania.

The migration is a year-round event as the animals move from Tanzania's Ngorongoro Reserve in January, up through the Serengeti around June and hit Kenya's Masai Mara around September, before journeying south again.

This comes just four months after World Travel Awards (WTA) voted the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania as the leading national park in Africa for the year 2019.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.