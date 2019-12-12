Tanzania: Wildebeest Migration Tops Attractions Lo

TANZANIA has once again stole the limelight in the world tourism after the great wildebeest migration topped Africa's most amazing tourist attractions to visit in 2020.

According to a CNN report posted yesterday, the annual wildebeest migration beat 30 other tourist attractions around the continent.

The wildebeest migration also makes the list of 'Ten Wonders of The Natural World', and definitely one of the best events to witness while in Tanzania.

The migration is a year-round event as the animals move from Tanzania's Ngorongoro Reserve in January, up through the Serengeti around June and hit Kenya's Masai Mara around September, before journeying south again.

This comes just four months after World Travel Awards (WTA) voted the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania as the leading national park in Africa for the year 2019.