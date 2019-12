Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of the Interior, Hichem Fourati has appointed Kamel Guizani as Director General of National Security, taking over from Rached Bettaieb.

The appointment of Guizani comes following Rached Bettaieb's request to be relieved of his duties for personal reasons, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

Bettaieb will be called upon to take up other duties, said the same source.