Tanzania: Minister Launches Decentralisation Birth Registration System

12 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abela Msikula in Morogoro

THE Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Dr Augustine Mahiga, yesterday launched practical implementation of decentralisation birth registration system in Morogoro and Coast regions, calling upon the public to recognise the importance of the documents.

"As long as the certificates have the national emblem of Tanzania, let everybody know that they are original and official copies.

We currently face shortage of electronic devices in the new birth registration system, because registration keeps on increasing," he added.

Mr Mahiga noted that some institutions have been reluctant to accept birth certificates, which are not electronic, something that must not be the case.

However, he reminded parents to preserve the document safely, hinting that it would be possible to change them electronically in the near future.

The launched system mostly for under-five children was being implemented by the government through its Registration Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA) since 2013, in partnership with the United Nations Children's Fund (U NICEF), Global Affairs Canada and Tigo Tanzania.

According to RITA Executive Officer (CEO), Ms Emmy Hudson so far about 15 regions (including Morogoro and Coast) have been reached covering nearly 4 million children.

She said that currently parents can get the birth certificates in any designated health facilities or through their Ward Executive Offices.

"And we have a plan to replicate this throughout Mainland Tanzania in the shortest possible time, and we are committed to ensuring that no child is left behind. With that in mind, we have taken steps and focus more on gender and equity starting with Morogoro and Coast regions," she said.

However, according to U NICEF Acting Representative in Tanzania, Mr Rene V an Dongen every child has the right to an identity, implying that such birth certificate is a vital record that every child should possess.

He said that every child has a right to be registered immediately after birth, and assigned a name and as well acquire nationality as enshrined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child that recently celebrated its 30 years.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.