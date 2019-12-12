Tanzania/Burundi: Tanzania Held By Burundi in U - 1 7 Cecafa Tourney

12 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Elkana Kuhenga

TANZANIA and Burundi fought to a 3- 3 draw in a thrilling match of the CECAFA Under-17 Women football tournament at FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru, Uganda on Wednesday.

Joyce Meshack put Tanzania girls ahead just five minutes from the kickoff. It was her fourth goal of the campaign as she eyes the 'golden boot'.

Bakari Shime charges netted the second in the 17t h minute through Aisha Masaka, coming from the end of a swift counter attack to neatly tap home.

However, Tanzania celebrations were short-lived as Burundi responded in the 25t h minute to pull one back, as both teams went to the breather with Tanzania leading 2- 1.

Christer John scored another goal for Tanzania in the 52nd minute but in a blink of an eye it was 3- 3 as quick fire goals caught Tanzania napping.

Shortly after the match, Head Coach Bakari Shime congratulated his opponent for fighting back but he believes that the draw has given his team a lesson to improve for the next game.

"Burundi played well; they came back in the second half strongly. They took advantage of our mistakes and scored two qui ck goals. We are going to work on our mistakes," he said.

