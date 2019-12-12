Tanzania: Simba Appoint Belgian Trainer Vandenbroeck As New Boss

SIMBA have announced Belgian trainer Sven Ludwig Vandenbroeck as their new Head Coach, replacing sacked Patrick Aussems.

The 40-year Vandenbroeck was appointed manager of the Zambian national team in July 2018 but the Football Association of Zambia (F AZ ) did not renew his contract due to his failure to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Simba selection criteria included a coach who has been actively involved or employed in the last 12 month, high level of football qualification and ex perience in working at a club level or national team level in Africa.

Other criteria included that of being a professional and disciplined individual with high level of players' management skills.

The club also wanted a coach who possess high level of technical and tactical prowess, ability to use current technological support system for the benefit of the team, good scouting ability for both talent and opposition analysis for the matches and a long term coach with interest to develop youth.

Meanwhile the newly paraded Simba SC Assistant Coach Selemani Matola said he will work closely with the incoming new head coach, to drive the club to the top level.

Matola's appointment was officially confirmed on Tuesday in a press statement signed by the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Senzo Mazingiza.

The statement further declared Matola as the Head Coach of Simba youth team and he will be working in collaboration with other youth coaches available at the same club.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the same token, the press release announced that the club has parted ways with then Assistant Coach Dennis Kitambi on mutual agreement, meaning that Simba will totally have new faces of the top two members forming the technical bench.

"I am happy to return back at home because as you know, I once played and coached here at some point hence it is another opportunity to help the team I know best," he said.

The former Polisi Tanzania Assistant Coach admitted that he has a big task ahead but called upon all S imba fans in the country to continue rallying behind the club, saying together, nothing is impossible.

On his part, Kitambi said he will always cherish the good memories he had while at the club, especially during the CAF Champions League games.

"I have learned many things during the short period I was there mainly the preparation which are required during big matches," he said.

He then disclosed that it is good since both sides have parted ways on mutual understanding insisting that coaching industry is always unpredictable in sense that you can leave the club at any moment.

" Who knows, maybe in near future I will return back here to work. I am glad that each of us is happy despite the breakup," Kitambi said.