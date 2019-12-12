Zimbabwe: Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Models in Accident - Pageant Cancelled

12 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Seven out of 19 models who were in boot camp ahead of the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) national finals slated for 14 December at Montclair hotel in Nyanga, were involved in an accident last night.

The accident occurred in Vumba while the models were on their way to Eden Lodge where they were scheduled to sleep.

The models were scheduled to proceed to Chimanimani to visit Cyclone Idai-affected areas but could not proceed due to bad weather.

MTZ chairperson Sibusisiwe Dube confirmed the accident but asserted that no deaths were recorded as circulating on social media.

"All the girls have been taken to Murambe garden hospital and are under observation, so that they get a comprehensive check-up."

"There are some injuries on some, but no deaths have been recorded as people are speculating."

"They are stable as we speak. We believe they were affected including those who are not physically hurt."

"It is sad that such an unfortunate event transpired and we thank God because the accident was not fatal."

A support team has been dispatched to Vumba, to assist, since the event will no longer take place" said Dube.

