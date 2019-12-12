Tanzania: Air Tanzania Plane Seized in Canada Finally Released

12 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Mwanza — President John Magufuli has today announced that national carrier- Air Tanzania's aircraft Bombardier Q400 that was impounded in Canada in November before it could be delivered has been released.

Speaking at the CCM National Executive Committee sitting in Mwanza , the president said the aircraft would be received in Mwanza on a date that is yet to be announced.

The President, however, did not delve into the details that led to the release of the aircraft which was impounded after one Hermanus Steyn filed a claim in Canada.

According to Foreign Affairs Minister Palamagamba Kabudi the seizure was because of a dispute between Tanzania and a South African farmer "seeking compensation for a farm and other properties that was nationalized in the 1980s".

This was the third seizure incident of an Air Tanzania aircraft, in August; South African authorities impounded an Airbus 220-300 leased by Air Tanzania.

With a court battle that ensued, the plane was later released after the Gauteng Lower Division court in Dar es Salaam ruled against the seizure.

Related Stories

Tanzania's Bombardier Q400 plane seized in Canada

Tanzania threatens to quit Canada plane market

In 2017, Canadian construction firm Stirling Civil Engineering Ltd filed a court order to seize one of the airlines' new Q400s in Canada before it could be delivered.

The Canadian company's claim stemmed from a ruling in 2010 that awarded Stirling $38 million for a road contract that was terminated.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.