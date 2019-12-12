Nigeria: National Electricity Employees' Strike, Threat to Nigeria Security, Economy - NAPS

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
12 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

The leadership of National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) through the National President, Olasunkanmi Ijaduoye, and its Senate President Ibrahim Olawale Seriki appeals to the Federal Government to listen and pay proper attention to the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) leadership in a statement at a press conference held in Ilorin.

The polytechnic students call on the Federal Government to look at the effect of the strike on Nigeria's economy at a time when insecurity has been a disaster.

"It is unethical as a nation with a developing capacity to be in a state of total blackout despite the nemesis engraved in it repercussions. The nonchalance of the government to the electricity workers is uncalled for, to humanity."

According to the Chairman, NUEE, Federal Capital Territory Chapter, Godfrey Aba, said the union were at the ministry to protest the non-payment of severance package to members who were employees of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria. The union embarked on strike on Wednesday at the end of a 21-day ultimatum issued to the government concerning some working conditions in the sector. He further accused the government of doing nothing throughout the period the ultimatum lasted.

"It is at the point of this release the news of the suspension of the industrial action breaks which is applaudable for both parties even though the reasons are yet to be made public as we speak."

Ijaduoye added that "It is on this note we urge the Federal Government to consider every Nigerians, where about 70 per cent of her population are youths in which capacity the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) represents. We implore the government to consider the positions of the union in calling off this strike towards consideration of humanity by the Union which is commendable for capacity Nation building.

"We give kudos to the electricity workers' union for taking Nigeria first in shifting ground and enjoins the Federal Government to not take their negotiation for granted and desist from making industrial actions and protests the only language they understand before sorting issues that matter as National Interest.

"Nigerians are undoubtedly at the receiving end of protests and industrial action. We also want the government to know that no sane citizen in a sane society will take to the streets or abandon daily works in line with strike if there are no leakages like this. But we believe at the end of every tunnel there is always light."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
Nigeria's Electricity Workers Suspend Strike During Blackout
U.S.$3 Billion World Bank Loan for Nigeria's Electricity Grid
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Nigeria Signs Deal with Siemens to Improve Electricity Supply
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.