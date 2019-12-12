Malawi: Bullets 'Home and Dry' for Title Defence - Nomads Hopes Hang in Thread

12 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Osman Faiti

TNM Super League leaders Nyasa Big Bullets head back to their base Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre for the last two matches of the title campaign after winning their last away game in the 2019 season 1-0 against Civil Sporting Club at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

Bullets will await for TN Stars and Moyale Barracks in their last two matches.

The People's Team still lead the 16-team log table with 64 points, just a point above second-placed Mighty Be Forward Wanderers with two matches left each.

Wanderers also won their mid-week match against Tigers at Kamuzu Stadium 1-0 and are hanging by a slender thread to win the title.

Bullets Coach Callisto Pasuwa said he is happy that the remaining fixtures will be played at home.

"We will be home and dry. It will be good to finish on a high note," the Zimbabwean tactician said.

Bullets have never lost at their backyard Kamuzu Stadium for over two seasons.. Their only two losses to Blue Eagles and Kamuzu Barracks were away.

Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira believes the title battle will go "right to the wire."

The Lali Lubani Road outfit will wrap up the season with two away games to TN Stars and Mlatho Mponela.

Silver Strikers wrapped up the season with 53 points after beating SavendaChitipa United 3-0 on Monday.

