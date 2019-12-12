Kenya: Haji's BBI Team Tasked With Guiding Public Participation

12 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Martin Kinyanjui

President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the term of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce.

According to a statement released Thursday by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, the team will now be tasked with steering the next phase of BBI, which will involve expanding and guiding public participation.

President Kenyatta, together with ODM leader Raila Odinga, on Wednesday evening met with members of the BBI taskforce.

ACTION PLANS

The team will also be tasked with structuring recommendations by Kenyans into implementable action plans, Ms Dena said.

Wajir Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji is the chairman of the taskforce which comprises 15 other members.

The BBI report was officially launched at the Bomas of Kenya on November 27, 2019 where the taskforce explained it to the more than 4,700 delegates from all the 47 counties who attended the event.

The event marked the culmination of months of consultations between the taskforce and Kenyans.

