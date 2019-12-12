South Africa: Blitzboks Boosted By Energy From Cape Town Stadium Stands

11 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — In 2016, Justin Geduld missed a crucial conversion in the final of the Cape Town Sevens and left the field close to tears, but despite this, the Blitzbok playmaker can't wait to get back onto the pitch at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

Fellow Blitzbok Chris Dry also left the pitch at the Cape Town Stadium in distress. In 2018, he snapped knee ligaments which ruled him out of the remainder of the World Rugby Sevens Series. He also cannot wait to return to his 'house of pain'.

And it's that buzz and explosion of energy coming from the Cape Town crowd that lure these two stalwarts back for more.

"It is that energy you get from the crowd that makes playing at home so great - nothing lifts you like the Cape Town crowd," Dry explained.

"Even yesterday, during our open training session, one could feel the difference as he crowds are there for you."

The Blitzboks enjoy nothing more than returning that compliment to their supporters, and Dry said their enjoyment is enhanced by playing at home.

"We want to enjoy ourselves, and being at home makes the enjoyment so much greater," said Dry.

Geduld agreed with Dry about the energy coming from the crowd: "Even at training, with the people coming out to watch us, you can feel it in the air and that is great.

"The crowd does not always know that, but that extra burst of energy does have an effect. The weekend, like every other one on the circuit, will again be very competitive and that extra burst of energy provided by the crowd gives you that extra meter," added Geduld.

Both players were reluctant to use last weekend's win in Dubai as a measure for the expectations of the Cape Town Sevens this weekend.

"The margins are tight and because of that, you need to improve all the time. If we don't improve from last week, we will not get the same result, such is the competitiveness," said Geduld.

Dry elaborated: "We did good things in Dubai, but we also need to step up in certain areas. You never play the perfect match, so you can never be 100% happy with any effort."

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.