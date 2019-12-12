Uganda: Hearing of Bobi Wine Social Media Tax Case for Next Year

12 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Betty Ndagire

Hearing of prosecution evidence against Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine who is accused of disobeying statutory duty when he protested social media and mobile money tax has been deferred to February next year.

Buganda Road Court Grade One Magistrate, Ms Esther Nahirya on Thursday adjourned the case after the state prosecutor, Ms Barbra Kyomugisha said the singer-cum politician was out of the country.

"I'm aware of the letter the legislator wrote court notifying it that he will not be able to attend court today," Ms Kyomugisha said prompting the magistrate to adjourn court proceedings to February 24, 2020.

The MP who has already expressed interest in challenging president Museveni come 2021 elections is accused alongside David Lule (Disc Jockey), Julius Katongole (student), Fred Ssentamu Nyanzi (businessman and a brother to Bobi) and Edward Sebufu (barber).

Meanwhile, the magistrate issued criminal summons against Lule and Sebufu after they failed to show up in court.

Prosecution alleges that Bobi Wine and his co-accused on July 11, 2018, at City Square in Kampala District, disobeyed Sections 5 and 10 of the Public Order Management Act (POMA) 2013 by holding a public meeting without giving notice to any authorized officer, holding a public meeting without adhering to the required criteria and refusing to cooperate with the police.

It is alleged that Bobi Wine was holding a meeting with his fans to protest against the introduction of new social media tax (OTT) of Shs200 daily and mobile money tax by government mid last year.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

