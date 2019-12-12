Zimbabwe: BigBass Sets Artists Promotion Initiative a Notch Higher

12 December 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

While trying to find its feet on the showbiz scene, BigBass Entertainment pledged allegiance to uplifting local musicians, who, since time immemorial, have failed to harvest dollars equivalent to their sweat in the booth.

A few months later, the record label has lived up to its promise carrying on its back Ndipe Mic Sessions a platform that is uplifting local artists. To date the sessions have brought to light two hit songs, one from Enzo Ishall titled Mucheka and another, a remix by Andy Muridzo to his original track Tupare.

BigBass has also lived up to its promise by providing free recording space to talented upcoming artists.

As if that is not enough, after partnering Gary Tight on his latest project, Kwandabva to herald the stable's marathon visual releases were two videos will be dropped on two weeks intervals starting in January, BigBass has arranged an official video launch of the song tonight at Club Connect, Harare.

Speaking to 263Chat, BigBass studio manager, Kudakwashe Manyore said his stable is not content with the sole use of social media as a hyping tool hence the initiative to officially launch videos at a venue where knowledgeable persons in music are invited to applaud or constructively criticise the released works.

"Here we are trying to be more aggressive in lobbying for artists, social media is ok but it is not enough, other tools should be implemented to support and push these works.

"We have invited music gurus to grace the launch who will be given an opportunity to air their views on Kwandabva visuals," said Manyore.

Meanwhile, BigBass Entertainment is tailoring a monthly remuneration package for artists signed under the budding stable to cater for their small immediate needs.

