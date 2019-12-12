South Africa: Committee Established to Assist Mamelodi Flood Victims

11 December 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A committee has been set up by the Gauteng Provincial Government to consider alternative accommodation for hundreds of displaced shack dwellers in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria.

The residents were left homeless following the incessant rains which lead to extensive floods in the province this week. Videos of shacks being swept away were widely spread on social media.

Currently accommodated at the Mamelodi Baptist Church, the affected residents have vowed not to return to the area which is along a floodplain.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura visited the displaced community members on Wednesday.

He said the committee, which consists of officials from the Premier's Office, the provincial Human Settlements Department, City of Tshwane and various NGOs, would meet tomorrow to consider possible interventions and plans for accommodation.

"You have said you don't want to return to the area due to the risks associated with it. You have said you are not leaving the church until alternative accommodation is found. We don't want you to be in the church forever, a church is a place of prayer," he said, having listened to the concerns of the people.

The Premier described the disaster as an emergency that needed an urgent intervention.

"We are working with NGOs, municipality and government departments," he said.

He used the platform to warn residents against settling in hazardous areas, such as along river banks and flood plains, saying government would not be able to provide the needed infrastructure due the terrain.

"Most of the time as government we fight with communities because they just occupy land anywhere they see land," he said.

Various NGOs and government departments have been to the church to donate food, blankets clothes and various other services.

"It's a temporary arrangement," said Makhura. "We want to make sure that you are out of here as soon as possible but you are not going back there. If you go back there, the rains will come again and we will be back here to help you again."

The committee is expected to meet on Thursday and provide feedback on Friday.

"The committee is going to look at where we are going to relocate the people to. I do want to lie to you and say we already know where we are going to take you. We don't know. They will meet tomorrow morning and on Friday they will give me a report on the way forward," he said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Governance
Environment
Southern Africa
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.