South Africa: Tsomo Police Seek Assistance in Finding a Missing Person

press release

Tsomo Saps are appealing to the community and public to help locate the whereabouts of Sibusiso William Ndzuzo popularly known as Sbu who resides at Mahlubini,Tsomo. It is believed that he has critical information that can lead to speedy finalisation of a case of three women who were reported missing and a week later found dead in Tsomo.

He was last seen leaving Mahlubini on Sunday, 01 December 2019 at about 18:20 driving alone. He was also spotted taking a walk at Tsojane village, his mother's home on 02 December 2019.

His vehicle was later found abandoned at Nobhokhwe Forest, Cofimvaba.

Sbusiso (Sbu) is dark in complexion with a beard, muscular 35 year old man. He has never been seen ever since 02 December 2019 and is therefore presumed to be missing.

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in finding the whereabouts of Mr Ndzuzo to kindly share the information with Detective Captain Mtobeli Kambi 0660 199 9403 and/or Cst Babalwa Mankayi 071 35610 89. All information will be treated with strictest confidence.