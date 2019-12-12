South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Welcomes Conviction of a Woman Found Guilty of Husband's Murder

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, has welcomed the conviction of a 48 year old woman, Simangele Shongwe, who was found guilty by the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court on Thursday 05 December 2019, for the murder of her then 48 year old husband, Vusi Mona.

The court heard how Shongwe orchestrated and carried out her plan to murder Mona on 14 February 2017, who was a teacher at Zwelisha Primary School at the time of his death.

Detailed of evidence presented in court showed how Mona was kidnapped from his home at Kanyamazane by three men. It is reported that the men stormed into Mona's yard wherein they ransacked it and demanded cash as well as firearms. They then took an undisclosed amount of cash, forced Mona into his Ford Ranger bakkie, took him to a nearby ATM and forced him to withdraw more money which they took.

Mona never returned home and his lifeless body was later discovered inside his car at Pienaar with a gunshot wound. His hands and feet were also bound with cable ties.

Subsequent to this gruesome discovery, an investigation by police ensued leaving no stone unturned. A thorough investigation conducted the detectives at Kanyamazane SAPS, led to the arrest of Shongwe on 31 March 2017. Shongwe was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, as well as robbery with aggravating circumstances.

General Zuma commended the sterling work done by the detectives in this case, which has led to the arrest and conviction of Shongwe.

"As the police, we are very happy to have such astute members who do not just scratch the surface when conducting their investigations, but go deeper to unearth the truth. These are the kind of members that deserve a pat on the back because they are so devoted to rooting out crime within our society so that the citizens live in the knowledge that they are safe in the hands of the police." said General Zuma.

Meanwhile Shongwe will appear again at the same court on 31 January 2020, for sentencing. The court further ordered that she remain in custody pending the sentencing.