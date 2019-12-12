Ghana: Fire Razes 50 Tricycles Buckets, Bonnets

12 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lydia Darlington Fordjour

Wa — Fire has razed 50 tricycle buckets and bonnets belonging to the defunct Savannah Development Authority (SADA) and parked in the yard of the Upper West Regional office of the Public Works Department (PWD), at Wa.

The fire is believed to have started in the late afternoon of Monday at a garden close the office and spread to the yard, on the blind side of the staff at the PWD.

Briefing journalists on the incident at Wa on Tuesday, the acting Regional Engineer of PWD, Mr Fobi Octhere Collins, said workers attention was drawn to the fire after they heard a thunderous blast from fire 'consuming' the tricycle buckets and bonnets.

He said the PWD made a distress call to the Ghana National Fire Service in the region for assistance.

Mr Octhere Collins said the Deputy Upper West Regional Fire Officer, Eugene Asa-Gyekye, led personnel to douse the fire within 20 minutes, to salvage the remaining tricycle parts, which were not affected from catching fire.

At least 40 fitted tricycles, and more than 100 of them yet to be assembled, and belonging to defunct SADA, had been parked in the PWD yard at the mercy of the weather and yet to be utilised or distributed to beneficiaries.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.