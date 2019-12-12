Ghana: Fire Razes 50 Tricycles Buckets, Bonnets

Wa — Fire has razed 50 tricycle buckets and bonnets belonging to the defunct Savannah Development Authority (SADA) and parked in the yard of the Upper West Regional office of the Public Works Department (PWD), at Wa.

The fire is believed to have started in the late afternoon of Monday at a garden close the office and spread to the yard, on the blind side of the staff at the PWD.

Briefing journalists on the incident at Wa on Tuesday, the acting Regional Engineer of PWD, Mr Fobi Octhere Collins, said workers attention was drawn to the fire after they heard a thunderous blast from fire 'consuming' the tricycle buckets and bonnets.

He said the PWD made a distress call to the Ghana National Fire Service in the region for assistance.

Mr Octhere Collins said the Deputy Upper West Regional Fire Officer, Eugene Asa-Gyekye, led personnel to douse the fire within 20 minutes, to salvage the remaining tricycle parts, which were not affected from catching fire.

At least 40 fitted tricycles, and more than 100 of them yet to be assembled, and belonging to defunct SADA, had been parked in the PWD yard at the mercy of the weather and yet to be utilised or distributed to beneficiaries.