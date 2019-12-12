Ghana: Call Off Strike Action ... High Court Orders Striking Teachers

12 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Industrial and Labour Division of the Accra High Court has ordered the three teacher Unions to call off the strike action it declared on December 9, 2019 over 'Legacy Arrears'.

The court presided by Justice Ananda J Aikns further restrained the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT-GH) from further continuing any strike action.

"It is further ordered that this order be for a period of 10 days after which it may be repeated on notice," the ruling said.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) filed an ex-parte motion against the three teacher unions and urged the court to order the respondents to call off the strike action.

On December 6, 2019, the NLC invited the representatives of Ghana Education Service (GES), Ministry of Education and Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, GNAT, NAGRAT and CCT-GH to a meeting to discuss the impasse relating to 'Legacy Arrears' of the said Unions which culminated in the declaration of strike.

Having disobeyed the directive of the NLC, the Commission went to court to injunct the Unions from continuing with the industrial action.

Three teacher unions namely the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana jointly declared to lay down their tools yesterday, over government's failure to meet their demands.

The teacher unions declared their intention to embark on a nationwide strike on December 5, 2019 after their plea with government to settle all arrears owed teachers since 2012 and improve their working conditions had not materialized.

As a result, teachers teaching and learning activities did not take place as the teachers refused to attend classes.

This is not the first time teachers had embarked on strike over non-payment of arrears owed by the government.

