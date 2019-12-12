South Africa: Stock Thieves Caught With Stolen Calves

press release

On 10 December 2019 at 22:00, the Vryheid Stock Theft Unit continued with their operation in the fight against stock theft in the Vryheid and surrounding areas.

The operation was conducted in Mondlo and Vryheid. The operation was a success as four suspects aged between 22 and 35 were arrested after they were found in possession of seven cattle and four calves. They were also found in possession of slaughtering implements, such as bush knives, axes as well as slaughtering knives. Pieces of meat were also recovered from the arrested suspects. The cattle were stolen from a farm in Gluckstadt. The suspects are due to appear in court soon for stock theft.