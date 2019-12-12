South Africa: Stock Thieves Caught With Stolen Calves

11 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On 10 December 2019 at 22:00, the Vryheid Stock Theft Unit continued with their operation in the fight against stock theft in the Vryheid and surrounding areas.

The operation was conducted in Mondlo and Vryheid. The operation was a success as four suspects aged between 22 and 35 were arrested after they were found in possession of seven cattle and four calves. They were also found in possession of slaughtering implements, such as bush knives, axes as well as slaughtering knives. Pieces of meat were also recovered from the arrested suspects. The cattle were stolen from a farm in Gluckstadt. The suspects are due to appear in court soon for stock theft.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.