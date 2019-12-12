Ghana: Yaa-Naa Hails Asantehene, Eminent Chiefs for Resolving 16-Year-Old Dagbon Chieftancy Conflict

Kumasi — The Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II, has led a delegation of chiefs from the Kingdom of Dagbon in the Northern Region, to thank the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll, for leading eminent chiefs to resolve the 16 year old Dagbon chieftaincy, thus bringing peace to the area.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Yaa-Na said he, together with his people, were overwhelmed by the amount of patience the Asantehene and the eminent chiefs showed throughout the years of mediating between the two families to bring peace.

Yaa-Naa said he could not over emphasize on the amount of wisdom the Asantehene, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the eminent chiefs exhibited during the mediation of the chieftaincy dispute.

He thanked the Asantehene and the President for their continuous support to the overlord and the Dagbon area especially seeing to the two funerals in the Abudu and Andani families.

However, he was quick to appeal to the Asantehene and the President to use their wisdom and power to help resolve the chieftaincy dispute in Nanton traditional area which has been preventing the enskinment of a chief in the area.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu, who welcomed Yaa-Na and his entourage, expressed his delight for acknowledging the hard work that went into resolving the chieftaincy dispute in the area.

He charged the people to be submissive to the overload of Dagbon in order to maintain the peace in the area, and promised to help resolve the dispute surrounding the Nantonchieftaincy.

The Eminent chiefs committee was made up of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (chairman), the Paramount Chief of the Gonja Traditional Area, YagbonwuraTuntumba Boresa Sulemana Jakpa I, and the Paramount Chief of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, the Nayiri Na Bohugu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, set up by then President John Agyekum Kufuor in 2002.

Dagbon made history early this year following the coronation of the new overlord at the Gbewaa Palace, under the skin title, Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II, putting behind them 17 years of a protracted dispute over who sits on the skin.

The killing of Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II in March 2002, along with 30 others, led to dispute between the two Royal Gates to the 'Namship' (kingship) - the Andanis and Abudus - leaving them without an overlord for 17 years.

The committee on November 16, 2018, made a declaration to bring finality to the conflict between the Abudu and Andani Royal families in Dagbon with the submission of a road map to peace in the troubled kingdom to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the Jubilee House in Accra.