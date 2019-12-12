Ghana: 'Allow Religious System to Train Students for National Transformation'

Komenda — The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev Dr Paul K. Boafo has called on the country to allow the religious system of education to train students for national transformation.

In that regard, he said the Methodist system of education which focused on discipline, respect, hard work among other virtues, should be revisited in schools established by the church.

Most Rev. Boafo was speaking at the investiture and inauguration of Very Rev. Dr Kwesi Nkum Wilson as the 10th Principal of Komenda College of Education in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) municipality of the Central Region.

Rev. Wilson becomes the 10th principal to head the Komenda College of Education which was established as a Methodist teacher training college in 1948 with 40 men who enrolled to start an initial two-year Teacher Certificate "B" programme.

The institution became a co-educational institution with first batch of ladies enrolling in 1952.

Most Rev. Boafo further said that the Methodist Church Ghana, had a brand and culture and would therefore partner with the state in ensuring discipline among students in its schools.

He urged the students to see the college as the right place to be educated and said the training that they would acquire at the institution would shape them for the future.

Most Rev. Boafo cautioned the new principal to desist from acts that would hinder the progress of Komenda College of Education and the Methodist Church in general.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, he urged him to have a grasp of issues on policies, especially on procurement processes and said that the church would not want him to face the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and be seen to be wanting.

The Presiding Bishop also called on the new principal and staff of the institution to stand up for the truth and also stand up against false teachings or ideas that would affect the training of teachers for the country's educational system.

In his inaugural address, the Very Rev. Dr Kwesi Nkum Wilson expressed his commitment in working to ensure the promotion of quality education in the institution, adding "I will ensure that adequate and appropriate manpower needs of the college are provided".

Management, he said would build a strong and coordinated relationship with the parent university through periodic continuing professional development sessions for tutors and faculty members on the use of various interactive techniques and strategies to help in training student teachers.

Very Rev. Wilson further called for support in completing on-going infrastructural projects on campus, saying, "The availability of quality infrastructure is paramount for effective teaching and learning".