Ghana: 'Allow Religious System to Train Students for National Transformation'

12 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David O. Yarboi-Tetteh

Komenda — The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev Dr Paul K. Boafo has called on the country to allow the religious system of education to train students for national transformation.

In that regard, he said the Methodist system of education which focused on discipline, respect, hard work among other virtues, should be revisited in schools established by the church.

Most Rev. Boafo was speaking at the investiture and inauguration of Very Rev. Dr Kwesi Nkum Wilson as the 10th Principal of Komenda College of Education in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) municipality of the Central Region.

Rev. Wilson becomes the 10th principal to head the Komenda College of Education which was established as a Methodist teacher training college in 1948 with 40 men who enrolled to start an initial two-year Teacher Certificate "B" programme.

The institution became a co-educational institution with first batch of ladies enrolling in 1952.

Most Rev. Boafo further said that the Methodist Church Ghana, had a brand and culture and would therefore partner with the state in ensuring discipline among students in its schools.

He urged the students to see the college as the right place to be educated and said the training that they would acquire at the institution would shape them for the future.

Most Rev. Boafo cautioned the new principal to desist from acts that would hinder the progress of Komenda College of Education and the Methodist Church in general.

Additionally, he urged him to have a grasp of issues on policies, especially on procurement processes and said that the church would not want him to face the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and be seen to be wanting.

The Presiding Bishop also called on the new principal and staff of the institution to stand up for the truth and also stand up against false teachings or ideas that would affect the training of teachers for the country's educational system.

In his inaugural address, the Very Rev. Dr Kwesi Nkum Wilson expressed his commitment in working to ensure the promotion of quality education in the institution, adding "I will ensure that adequate and appropriate manpower needs of the college are provided".

Management, he said would build a strong and coordinated relationship with the parent university through periodic continuing professional development sessions for tutors and faculty members on the use of various interactive techniques and strategies to help in training student teachers.

Very Rev. Wilson further called for support in completing on-going infrastructural projects on campus, saying, "The availability of quality infrastructure is paramount for effective teaching and learning".

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Education
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.