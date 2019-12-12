Ghana: W/Regional Police to Deploy 500 Police Personnel On Christmas

Sekondi — The Western Regional Police Command would deploy about 500 personnel throughout the region, especially in Tarkwa, Bogoso and Asankrangua to maintain law and order during the Christmas festivities.

The Western Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Redeemer Vincent Dedjoe, said 200 out of the number had been deployed in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

Launching a special operation to rid the region of criminals during the festivities, he appealed to officials of cocoa buying agencies to desist from carrying bulk cash without security escort as they risked being attacked by criminal.

"The Western Region and the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis attract a lot of visitors from all walks of life. Some of them come with the intention to engage in robbery and other social vices".

DCOP Dedjoe assured members of the public saying, "We want to assure the public that the police are on the ground as we deploy personnel to various locations to maintain peace and security. Patrols and intelligence work are also ongoing as a part of our mandate".

He said that security was a shared responsibility and advised the public to help the security agencies to protect life and property by providing the needed information to the command.

DCOP Dedjoe advised personnel from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) to ensure that there was free flow of traffic.

He asked the public to contact the police in case of any emergency on the following telephone lines: 0299208149, 0299206349 and the national one, 18555.