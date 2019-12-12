South Africa: Murder and Robbery Accused Handed Hefty Sentences

press release

Three suspects were handed hefty sentences by Judge Monama on Wednesday, 11 December 2019 in the Palm Ridge High Court.

Accused 1 and 2 received six life terms and 112 years in prison while accused 3 received six life terms imprisonment and 97 years in prison on charges of murder, attempted murder, possession unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The trio are also linked to the killing of a police officer of Elsburg SAPS in 2028, of which the case is expected to appear again in court early January 2020.

The investigating officers are commended for their sterling investigation in linking the three accused to the crimes committed in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng ensuring their reign of terror ends.