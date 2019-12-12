Tunisia: Cold With Isolated and Temporarily Stormy Showers in Northern Regions

12 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The weather Thursday is cold with isolated and temporarily stormy showers in the north and locally in the centre, and partly cloudy in the south.The wind is blowing west strong near coasts and on heights and moderate to quite strong...

