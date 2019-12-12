South Africa: A 26 Year-Old-Man Arrested for Being in Possession of Unlicensed Firearm

11 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

In order to ensure that the community of John Taolo Gaetsewe Cluster is safe during this festive season, on Tuesday 10 December 2019 at 05:00, a 26-year-old man was arrested by the Hawks, JTG Crime Intelligence and Kuruman POP members at Seoding village outside Mothibistad for being in possession of unlicensed firearm.

The very same day the three units arrested two men aged 30 and 36 years were arrested for being in possession of two suspected stolen truck wheels.

In another incident, a 27-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of 15 live rounds of ammunition.

All arrests were made at Seoding village after all the suspect's houses were searched. The searches were conducted after a tactical intelligence driven operation. All the suspects will appear before Mothibistad magistrate court soon.

The JTG Cluster Commander Major General Johan Bean complimented and applauded the Hawks, JTG Crime Intelligence and Kuruman POP for their work well done in ensuring that criminals of this nature are brought to book.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.