South Africa: A 26 Year-Old-Man Arrested for Being in Possession of Unlicensed Firearm

press release

In order to ensure that the community of John Taolo Gaetsewe Cluster is safe during this festive season, on Tuesday 10 December 2019 at 05:00, a 26-year-old man was arrested by the Hawks, JTG Crime Intelligence and Kuruman POP members at Seoding village outside Mothibistad for being in possession of unlicensed firearm.

The very same day the three units arrested two men aged 30 and 36 years were arrested for being in possession of two suspected stolen truck wheels.

In another incident, a 27-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of 15 live rounds of ammunition.

All arrests were made at Seoding village after all the suspect's houses were searched. The searches were conducted after a tactical intelligence driven operation. All the suspects will appear before Mothibistad magistrate court soon.

The JTG Cluster Commander Major General Johan Bean complimented and applauded the Hawks, JTG Crime Intelligence and Kuruman POP for their work well done in ensuring that criminals of this nature are brought to book.