Malawi: Sparc Systems Sponsors Living Open Foundation's for ICT Training

Malawi's information and communications and technology (ICT) company, SPARC Systems Limited, on Wednesday presented a K750,000 sponsorship to Zambia-based Living Open Foundation, which is training Malawian youths in line administration software course.

Presenting the cheque, SPARC Systems' technical engineer, Grace Jonazi said they responded to the appeal for sponsorship in appreciation that the Foundation's initiative is in line with their objective to empower the youths in ICT innovations.

"This training is a great platform for the youths because once empowered they will add value to the country's ICT industry from which we also tap talent.

"We are greatly inspired that they are carrying out such an initiative and we thought it was best to come to their assistance," she said.

Founder of Living Open Foundation, Santos Venter Chibenga said the sponsorship will take care of meeting some of the logistics costs since they offer their services for free.

"We want to stimulate the youths that with ICT they can stand on their own.

"We thought of doing such trainings because we saw the potential in the youths and instead of waiting for expatriates to train us, we thought it best to do it ourselves to be tailor made for our needs," he said.

Accompanying Chibenga was Alina Swietochowska, who runs a Training and consultancy company -- QA Ltd of England and does business with Living Open Foundation.

"I am so overwhelmed with joy that SPARC Systems can offer such a huge sponsorship to these young experts, whose objective is empower youths in ICT, some of whom come from poor families.

"The services they offer are free of charge and they face challenges to sustain their projects. So it always pleases me when such companies come to their assistance," she said.

SPARC Systems Limited operates offices in Malawi, Zambia and Rwanda and last month, its group managing director and Founder Wisely Phiri, was amongst high profile professionals delivered public lectures at Carnegie Mellon University Africa (CMU-Africa) that has been built in Kigali and was inaugurated by President Paul Kagame last week.

Under the theme, 'Digital Disruption: Opportunities for Africa, Innovating Beyond Borders', Phiri had said digital financial transactions service is offering cheaper and more secure way to do financial and research has shown that this blockchain service can help financial institutions generate savings of up to $27 billion by year 2030.