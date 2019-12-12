South Africa: Former CEO of Sassa and Hod of Sports, Arts and Culture Charged for R700 Million Fraud

press release

Northern Cape — Former Chief Executive of the South African Social Security Agency, Edward Fezile Makiwane (62), former Head of Department Sports, Arts and Culture Henry Herman Esau (52), former Head of Department of Agriculture, Wonder Dimakatso Mothibi (57) and Trifecta Group Of Companies made a brief appearance today at Kimberley Regional court for fraud and Contravention of Public Financial Management Act.

It is alleged that in March 2006, the Trifecta group of company secured contracts through influential government officials. The company inflated rates and charged exceptionally high rates on premises that they leased to government departments. Bribes were paid to ensure that monthly rentals were paid in time without proper invoicing and to supress all the faults contained in the building.

The suspects were served with summons during November 2019 and the value of the questioned contracts under investigation is approximately R700 million.

All suspects are expected to be back in the same court on 17 February 2020.