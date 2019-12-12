South Africa: Senzo Meyiwa - AfriForum Calls On NPA to Recommend Formal Inquest Into Death

Lobby group AfriForum has called on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to recommend a formal inquest into the death of football star Senzo Meyiwa.

Last month, AfriForum announced that it would represent the Meyiwa family to try to solve the death of the former Bafana Bafana captain and advocate Gerrie Nel was appointed the family's advocate.

"The formal inquest will give Advocate Nel and the interested parties the opportunity to test the evidence and cross-examine the witnesses.

"This will assist the magistrate in judging who was responsible for Meyiwa's death," CEO Kallie Kriel said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kriel said he hoped the inquest would move the case forward.

"It is in everyone's interest that the country's legal system functions properly," he said.

Meyiwa was allegedly mistakenly shot during a robbery gone wrong at his then girlfriend's house five years ago.

Feeling that no progress was being made by the NPA after the police investigated the case, Meyiwa's family turned to the lobby group last month to take the prosecution forward.

Meyiwa's brother, Sifiso Meyiwa, also expressed his faith in AfriForum, saying he was proud to be associated with them.

"We believe that the inquest will ensure justice so that Senzo's murderers will eventually be brought to book.

"The Meyiwa family is proud to be associated with the organisation and are happy that it is taking the necessary steps to ensure progress in the case," Sifiso said.

He added: "We, once again, encourage South Africans to stand together in fighting injustices."

Source: News24