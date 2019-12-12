Ghana: Christ Embassy Embarks On Nationwide Charity Programme

Members of the Ghana branch of the Believers' Loveworld Incorporated also known as Christ Embassy is embarking on humanitarian services in communities across the country as part of activities to mark the birthday of the founder of the church, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Dubbed, "Loveworld International Day of Service (LWIDS)", a week had been set aside to undertake a number of social interventions aimed at rendering services to the society to commemorate the birthday of the founder on December 7 this year.

The annual event was a direction by the founder for church members across the world to engage in massive charity programmes to support community members as a sign of projecting the true Christ in them.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, an administrative staff for the LWIDS, Pastor Mary Osarume, said the project which had been in existence for about five years was to win souls to Christ as well as to attend to the basic needs of people in the society.

She stated that, the activities slated for the week were categorised under education, childcare, community service, health, elderly care and hungry and homeless.

Highlighting some of the activities, Pastor Osarume mentioned market cleanups, free water supply, cleaning of streets and gutters, donation of hospital gadgets, free medical check-ups, painting of classroom blocks, donation of free notebooks and library books to pupils.

"Donation of food items, clothes and toiletries to orphanages, donation of raw food items to shelter homes, volunteering as care givers and cleaning of elderly people's home, among others," she added.

She explained that, the church's act of service over the years had shaped the mindset of many people; hence they willingly embarked on humanitarian services to neighbours who were in need.