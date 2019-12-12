Ghana: Christ Embassy Embarks On Nationwide Charity Programme

12 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Abeduwaa Lucy Appiah

Members of the Ghana branch of the Believers' Loveworld Incorporated also known as Christ Embassy is embarking on humanitarian services in communities across the country as part of activities to mark the birthday of the founder of the church, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Dubbed, "Loveworld International Day of Service (LWIDS)", a week had been set aside to undertake a number of social interventions aimed at rendering services to the society to commemorate the birthday of the founder on December 7 this year.

The annual event was a direction by the founder for church members across the world to engage in massive charity programmes to support community members as a sign of projecting the true Christ in them.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, an administrative staff for the LWIDS, Pastor Mary Osarume, said the project which had been in existence for about five years was to win souls to Christ as well as to attend to the basic needs of people in the society.

She stated that, the activities slated for the week were categorised under education, childcare, community service, health, elderly care and hungry and homeless.

Highlighting some of the activities, Pastor Osarume mentioned market cleanups, free water supply, cleaning of streets and gutters, donation of hospital gadgets, free medical check-ups, painting of classroom blocks, donation of free notebooks and library books to pupils.

"Donation of food items, clothes and toiletries to orphanages, donation of raw food items to shelter homes, volunteering as care givers and cleaning of elderly people's home, among others," she added.

She explained that, the church's act of service over the years had shaped the mindset of many people; hence they willingly embarked on humanitarian services to neighbours who were in need.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Conflict
Refugees
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.