Ghana: Bongo District Assembly Gives Scholarships to Tertiary Students

12 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Samuel Akapule

Bongo — The Bongo District Assembly in the Upper East Region has awarded scholarships to 64 vulnerable tertiary students to support pay their school fees to enable them to pursue their studies.

The District Chief Executive(DCE) of Bongo, Mr Peter Ayinbisa Ayamga, made this known to the media in Bongo on Monday when he presented to the beneficiary students, letters of payment of their fees into their various institutions' bank accounts.

The DCE indicated that the district had provided GH₵64,000.00 to support brilliant but needy students who had gained admission into tertiary institutions and disclosed that more than 200 students applied for the grant in which an interview was conducted to select the beneficiaries.

The highest amount to be given to a beneficiary was GH₵2,850.00 while the lowest amount a beneficiary had received was GH₵800.00.

The DCE indicated that the monies had already been paid to their various institutions' bank accounts.

He admonished the students to focus on their studies to enable them to acquire the necessary knowledge that would empower them to contribute to poverty reduction in the area and accelerate sustainable development.

Mr Ayamga explained that as part of the decentralisation agenda of the government, it had decentralised the scholarship secretariat to the various districts and this had enabled many students in the district who might not have had the opportunity to benefit from the grant.

The DCE therefore appealed to government to consider decentralising every sector recruitment exercise to the various district levels and added that this would enable many of the indigenes to benefit from such initiatives.

This, he said, would eliminate the situation where people were recruited outside the district when there were lots of qualified people in the various districts and added that this would help solve the unemployment situation, especially in the less endowed districts.

The students expressed gratitude to the Bongo District Assembly and government for the support and promised to study hard to come out well-equipped to contribute meaningfully to nation building.

Mr Stephen Nkoo, a beneficiary and student of the Zuarungu Nursing Training College indicated that the support was a big relief to him as he found it difficult to pay all his fees last year.

Ms Mercy Awintanga, another beneficiary and student of the University of Cape Coast revealed that she could not pay her fees last year due to extreme poverty as a result of the fact that the business her father was doing to support the family had collapsed.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.